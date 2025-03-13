Stateside: Thursday, March 12, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker and Amy Spitalnick from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs joined us to discuss their work combatting antisemitism, and when federal action should intervene student protest movements — particularly after a year of campus unrest. The conversation follows the U.S. Department of Education's issuance of a warning to U-M and 59 other schools to protect Jewish students or else face "enforcement actions."

We then spoke to the mother-daughter duo that founded Mayrum, a local company specializing in Sudanese food, during last year's pre-Ramadan celebration. While preparing the traditional "bittersweet" hilo mur drink, Intisar Elseddig and Khadega Mohammed explained the delicacy's significance to the Sudanese community.

Later, Anishinaabe inventor Danielle Boyer, who created The STEAM Connection, discussed barriers she faced to attaining STEM education, and how she's changing that for today's youth.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

