Stateside: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, we report on the significant damage sustained by state forests in Northern Michigan due to the ice storms that occurred in late March. Michigan's Department of Natural Resources estimates that nearly one million acres of the state's forestland were affected. Jeff Stampfly, the Chief of the Forest Resources Division at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, discussed how the damage from these ice storms compares to previous winters.

Additionally, the Ingham County Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in a one-year-old child. This brings the total number of reported cases in the state to five this year. Dr. Rebecca Schein, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, talked about measles and the precautions parents can take to protect their children and themselves.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

