© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:34 AM EDT

First, Wolfgang Bauer, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, discussed his work relating to climate change, the threat of exponentially rising temperatures and how soon it could happen.

Then, Zhongou Xu, a master woodcut artist and painter from China, and Adnan Charara, a Lebanese-American artist, talked about their exhibit at Galerie Camille, the impact of pairing woodcut printing and graffiti-inspired artwork, and how the different techniques they used within their own pieces play into the message of the exhibit as a whole.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Wolfgang Bauer, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University
  • Zhongou Xu, a master woodcut artist and painter
  • Adnan Charara, a Lebanese-American artist
Tags
Stateside climate changetemperatureglobal warmingEnvironmentArtartsexhibitart exhibitDetroit
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content