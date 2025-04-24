Stateside: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

First, Wolfgang Bauer, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, discussed his work relating to climate change, the threat of exponentially rising temperatures and how soon it could happen.

Then, Zhongou Xu, a master woodcut artist and painter from China, and Adnan Charara, a Lebanese-American artist, talked about their exhibit at Galerie Camille, the impact of pairing woodcut printing and graffiti-inspired artwork, and how the different techniques they used within their own pieces play into the message of the exhibit as a whole.

