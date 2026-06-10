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Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we discussed how parents are coping with the closure of four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, as well as the potential closure of a charter school. Lori Higgins, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Detroit, joined us to explain the situation.

Then, we explored the civil engineering and community collaboration behind the Border to Border or B2B Trail in Washtenaw County. The trail runs from Chelsea to Ann Arbor, spanning 43 miles, with more additions in the works.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief of Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Roy Townsend, Project Manager, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation
  • Peter Sanderson, Project Manager, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation
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Stateside Detroit charter schoolsDetroitschool closurestrailssummer
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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