Stateside: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Today on Stateside, we discussed how parents are coping with the closure of four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, as well as the potential closure of a charter school. Lori Higgins, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Detroit, joined us to explain the situation.

Then, we explored the civil engineering and community collaboration behind the Border to Border or B2B Trail in Washtenaw County. The trail runs from Chelsea to Ann Arbor, spanning 43 miles, with more additions in the works.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

