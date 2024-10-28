© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary
That's What They Say

TWTS: The touchy third rail

By Rebecca Kruth,
Anne Curzan
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT

Everyone knows you're not supposed to touch the third rail, including certain podcast-hosting linguists. That's why we're going to talk about it instead.

"Rail" was borrowed from Middle French into English. It was a verb that meant "to brag," "to boast," or "to growl." By the 15th century, it meant "to complain persistently or vehemently."

You can "rail at," "rail against," or "rail about." At one point "at" was the most common preposition to follow "rail." Starting around the middle of the 20th century, "against" became more common.

You can also "rail about" or "rail that." For example, you could rail about how the store is always out of what you need. Or you could rail that the store manager is inept.

The "third rail" comes from electric railways and refers to the extra rail that conveys the current. It's also used to refer to an issue that's so charged or controversial, that no politician will dare touch it.

Curiously, the metaphorical use of "third rail" in politics isn't very old. The Oxford English Dictionary puts it back to the early 1980s, as seen in this example from a 1982 Newsweek article:

"Social Security is, in the words of one Democrat, the third rail of American politics, and the one great hazard Ronald Reagan and his Republicans had hoped to avoid touching in election year 1982."

As much as we'd love to get into a conversation about third rail issues in election year 2024, we've decided to move on to another listener question about "resign" vs. "abdicate. To hear that discussion, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Related Content