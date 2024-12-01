© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary
That's What They Say

TWTS: The not-so-ordinary world of "ordinary" and "ornery"

By Rebecca Kruth,
Anne Curzan
Published December 1, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST

Note: This episode of That's What They Say originally aired on November 15, 2020.

Some words sound similar but don't have anything to do with each other. Others sound similar and have everything to do with each other.

When a listener asked us about "ornery," we had no idea that it fell into the latter category, alongside "ordinary." They do sound similar, but how are they related?

We've heard several pronunciations of "ornery," including "ORN-ree," "ORE-ner-ee," and "AWN-ree." This breadth of pronunciations is interesting, since "ornery" first appeared in the U.S. around the beginning of the 19th century as an alternative pronunciation for "ordinary."

In its early days, "ornery" was a synonym for "ordinary." For example, someone might be described as "ornery-looking." However, it could also mean "worthless" or "low quality." To understand how "ornery" took on these more negative meanings, we need to look at the history of "ordinary."

"Ordinary" has long had the familiar meanings of "belonging to the usual order of things" or "occurring in the course of regular practice." By the 1600s though, "ordinary" could also be used to talk about people of a lower social position — i.e. commoners or people who were considered unrefined or low.

This is how "ordinary" starts to get more negative meanings such as "low quality." When its alternative pronunciation "ornery" shows up, the more negative meanings of "ordinary" follow it as seen in this quote from 1816: "The land is old, completely worn-out, the farming extremely ornery in general."

In other words, that land is worthless.

From here, "ornery" just gets worse. It takes on more and more negative meanings including "cantankerous," "mean," and "unpleasant." However, there are speakers for whom "ornery" is a much less negative term. To hear more about that, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Related Content