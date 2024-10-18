John U. Bacon on the Tigers' dashed hopes, Michigan's QB shuffle, and Hutchinson's injury

Just when Detroit Tigers fans were starting to get used to their team playing baseball in October, the magic ended.

And if any University of Michigan football fans were getting used to their team’s second starting quarterback of the season, they’re also out of luck.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about those stories and more from the world of sports.

Football this weekend:



Michigan at Illinois - Sat., 3:30 p.m. (CBS)



Iowa at Michigan State - Sat., 7:30 p.m. (NBC)



Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings - Sun., 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Doug Tribou: Since we last spoke, the Tigers’ season came to an end. Detroit could not close out Cleveland in Game 4 or Game 5 of the American League Division Series. But what a turnaround for a team that looked pretty mediocre until mid-August. What will the Tigers need to do to build on their most successful season in a decade?

John U. Bacon: Well, the short answer is they need another starting pitcher because they traded their second best one right before the trading deadline, assuming that their season was dead, and another right-handed hitter.

What they really need to do is keep the players they've got. Because the payroll right now, Doug, is a mere $18 million. A lot to you and me, but the Yankees' is $306 million. This is, you know, a fraction of the top teams'. But they need to do something because it's been 40 years since the Tigers' last World Series title, the longest drought in their 124-year history. So, now would be a good time.

DT: The University of Michigan will be switching starting quarterbacks again this weekend. Jack Tuttle will take over for Alex Orji, who struggled to do much passing. Orji took over for Davis Warren, who struggled with turnovers. What potential benefits does Tuttle offer?

JUB: I suppose that he's not Orji or Davis Warren is the main advantage. He runs better than Davis Warren and has more accuracy. And he can certainly pass better than Orji. But there's an old joke in football, Doug: If you have three starting quarterbacks, you don't have a starting quarterback. And that's kind of the case here. But Tuttle seems to be their best bet. He's in his seventh year of college eligibility, so I'm pretty sure he's old enough to run for president. So he's got experience.

DT: [Laughs] Well, John, we're not quite at Spinal Tap drummer status yet...

JUB: I get that one! [Laughs]

DT: [Laughs] But as you say, three starting quarterbacks — without a significant injury — is very unusual.

JUB: That is very unusual, which tells you what the issue is: they really don't have a starting quarterback.

"If you have three starting quarterbacks, you don't have a starting quarterback." John U. Bacon on the Wolverines' decision to name Jack Tuttle as starting quarterback over Alex Orji

DT: Michigan is coming off a bye week. They will be on the road to face Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Illinois is 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 22 in the nation. Michigan is 4-2 and is ranked No. 24 in the country. Besides Tuttle’s performance, what else will you be watching for this weekend?

JUB: Well, Michigan's going to try to play its second good game of the season, the first being an upset over USC earlier in the year. The offensive line has been offensive. The defense, loaded with stars, has tackled poorly missed assignments and taken bad penalties. That's coaching. So a lot to look for on Saturday versus a very good Illinois team.

DT: It feels like a key game for both Michigan and Illinois. Who do you like?

JUB: Well, I've got to pick probably Illinois for this one. It's about a toss-up on paper, but — I discovered this when I went to Illinois a few times, Doug — their fans really hate Michigan. They'll be highly motivated in that game on Saturday.

DT: Michigan State is also coming off a bye week. The Spartans won their first three games. Then they lost their last three. They’ll host Iowa Saturday night. How do you like MSU’s chances?

JUB: Well, they're underdogs against a solid Iowa team, but it's in East Lansing, not in Iowa, which is one of the toughest stadiums to play in, I think. Iowa is 4-2, but they've only notched two serious wins.

The real question mark all season for Michigan State has been quarterback Aidan Chiles. He's been hot and cold, but is gaining experience. And I think Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has done a great job.

"Hutchinson might have been the single player the Lions least could afford to lose." John U. Bacon on Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is likely out for 4 to 6 months after fracturing two bones in his leg.

DT: The Lions will visit Minnesota Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are undefeated. The Lions have one loss. But the Lions will be without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who fractured two bones in his leg Sunday. He had successful surgery, but will be out for months. How does that affect the team this weekend and in the long run?

JUB: Hutchinson might have been the single player the Lions least could afford to lose. And the question is do you spend a lot of money to replace him for the rest of the season or do you try to patch it together with what you have? And so far they're doing B.

This team has got a real chance to win a Super Bowl. This could have been the year. It still might be the year, but Hutchinson — his absence — that's the big question.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

