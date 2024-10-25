John U. Bacon: Wolverines, Spartans headed in different directions ahead of rivalry game

Whenever Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, it's intense. There's a year's worth of bragging rights on the line, after all. But when the teams meet on Saturday, the game could also be a key turning point for each program.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about the matchup, the history of the rivalry, news of a suspension for a Detroit Lions player, and more from the world of sports.

Football this weekend:



Michigan State at Michigan - Sat., 7:30 p.m.



Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions - Sun., 1:00 p.m.

Doug Tribou: On Saturday night, many college football fans in Michigan will be watching the highly anticipated "Battle for 5-3 Bowl," better known as this year's edition of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.

Both teams enter the game with four wins and three losses. That's the same record, John, but a very different state of affairs for U of M coach Sherrone Moore and MSU's Jonathan Smith.

John U. Bacon: Same record, but going in different directions. Last year, Michigan was the undefeated, 15-0 national champs. Last year, the Spartans won four games all year. They've already won four games [this year] with five games left. And they're getting better each week. The Wolverines are not. So the pressure, I think, by far is on Michigan. If they lose this game, they are 4-4 and in real danger of not even making a bowl game, which is the lowest possible bar in college football.

DT: The series between the Wolverines and the Spartans dates back to 1898. Michigan leads that series 73-38. There have also been five ties. What stands out to you about this rivalry?

JUB: Well, first of all, I think it's underrated. It should receive a lot more national attention than it does. Since Michigan State joined the Big 10 in 1950, Michigan's got 40 wins. Michigan State's got 32 wins and two ties. That's pretty close. That's a doggone good rivalry right there.

But what stands out to me is the bitterness that actually predates the existence of Michigan State. I'm not even kidding you. Before they even opened their doors in 1855, Michigan wanted the [collegiate] agricultural program [to be] in Ann Arbor. And when they didn't get it, they were very bitter about that. And they said the new school can only be a third-rate affair. The trash talk starts before Michigan State even opens! That's a rivalry. And in the 1970s, Darryl Rogers, the old Michigan State coach, said that "AA does not stand for Ann Arbor, but arrogant asses."

So, this one is pretty intense, but one big difference between this rivalry and the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry: Ohio State fans and Michigan fans do not mix. You walk through either stadium in Ann Arbor or East Lansing before this game and almost every tailgate you walk past has got green and blue in it. These are friends and families. It is, for the fans at least, a very warm rivalry as a rule.

DT: The Lions are coming off a big win over Minnesota. They're now 5-1 and in first place in their division. One reason for the Lions' success has been the strong start by third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams. But the news this week was word that Williams is headed for a two-game suspension for violating NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. What kind of effect could this have on a team that's really been rolling this season?

JUB: My guess is not much. First of all, two games is a pretty light suspension, frankly. Second of all, they're playing the Titans this weekend. They're not that good. The problem is they're playing in Green Bay in two weeks. That is a huge game against a huge rival.

But it's still midseason. So I think it's relatively light. And if they can get through without [injured defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson against one of the best teams in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings, I bet they'll be fine this time around as well.

DT: Let's turn to baseball. The World Series begins Friday night in Los Angeles when the New York Yankees visit the Dodgers. Major League Baseball has seen some of its best TV ratings in years during the postseason. And love them or hate them, the Yanks and Dodgers are both big draws. What's got your attention ahead of the Fall Classic?

JUB: That the Tigers almost made it! [Laughs] But anyway, both New York and Dodgers are probably the two best teams out there. This is this will be a great TV showcase. They have Shohei Ohtani with L.A. Going to get huge ratings. My main takeaway is this: The money changers do everything they can to ruin the sport, and they haven't quite killed it. So I'll be watching.

DT: [Laughs] The Red Wings started their season with three wins and three losses, and on Wednesday, the Pistons opened their season with a loss to Indiana. I'm just checking here. You follow these things closely. This is a new season, correct?

JUB: Well, technically, yeah. Have you seen Groundhog Day?

DT: [Laughs] It does have that feeling... John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

