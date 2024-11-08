John U. Bacon: Lions found "missing piece" in Smith trade

The Detroit Lions, who were already riding high, brought in a key reinforcement this week. And the Michigan Wolverines are heading into a football game that — on paper, at least — looks like a role reversal.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about those stories and more from the world of sports.

Football this weekend:



Michigan at Indiana - Sat., 3:30 p.m.



Michigan State - Bye week



Detroit Lions at Houston Texans - Sun., 8:20 p.m.

Doug Tribou: The Lions are 7-1 to start the season for the first time since 1956. And this week, in a trade with Cleveland, Detroit acquired defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. The Lions sent Cleveland a couple of future fifth and sixth-round draft picks. Detroit also got a late-round pick from Cleveland in the deal. What does Smith bring to the Lions’ defense?

John U. Bacon: He's the missing piece, Doug, with Aidan Hutchinson out — also an end. He has got a broken leg. And they did surprisingly well without him, but they could never win, I don't think, a Super Bowl without a serious pass rush, which they didn't have without Hutchinson. So getting Za'Darius Smith is incredible. And this was brilliant on the part of Lions GM Brad Holmes. He gave up virtually nothing for Smith. This was a genius trade.

DT: Turning to college football, since 1925, Michigan and Indiana have played 68 football games. Michigan has won 58 of them, including a 45-point blowout during the Wolverines’ national championship run last season. But now, Michigan is having some struggles and Indiana is undefeated and ranked 8th in the nation. They’ll play again on Saturday in Bloomington. What will you be watching for in that game?

JUB: To see if Michigan takes loss number 11, Doug, in that series. Because that's where the smart money is. Sorry, Michigan fans. This is a very good Indiana team, extraordinarily well coached. They weren't very good last year. First-year coach [this season]. Got his chance at age 63. They don't have to play Ohio State. They don't have to play Oregon.

DT: I've heard that's good [Laughs].

JUB: That's great for Indiana. Right. [Laughs]. But one thing you notice, even when Michigan has got a down year, the opponents really don't care. They still want to beat you up and get your victory. So Indiana will bring the whole thing this weekend.

DT: Michigan is 5-4 on the season with three games to go, including Indiana and Ohio State, who’s No. 3 in the country, by the way. Michigan needs one more win to be eligible for a bowl game. How much pressure is Sherrone Moore under to deliver a strong finish in his first year as Michigan’s head coach?

JUB: Well, he is and he isn't. It's certainly embarrassing to not make a bowl game after you've won the national title the year before. The flipside is: this is his first season. You have to be patient, Michigan fans. And his boss is [U of M Athletic Director] Warde Manuel, who hired him. And I know he's not about to make any decisions on this. So he's got time. It's unpleasant, but he'll be judged more in years 2 and 3.

DT: The Detroit Pistons came into Wednesday’s game against Charlotte on a two-game winning streak. Then they lost to the Hornets by one point in Charlotte. That’s moderately notable because Detroit had been on the verge of breaking a dry spell that dates back to the 2021-22 season. That’s the last time they won three games in row.

JUB: Three games in a row, which is what good teams do weekly [Laughs].

DT: [Laughs]

JUB: But I also like the phrase 'moderately distinguished' or whatever you used. That's the reach goal for this team is 'moderately distinguished' and they couldn't quite get there. Look, my dad, he said it right: "When you're on the floor, you cannot fall out of bed." This team has to get better and they will.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.

