John U. Bacon on MLB All-Star highlights and the Tigers' to-do list

Major League Baseball presented an All-Star game filled with highlights on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The Detroit Tigers had six players in the game. Now the team is hoping to bounce back after skidding into the All-Star break with its longest losing streak of the season.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss that and the retirement of a University of Michigan coaching legend.

Doug Tribou: There have been some stumbles with the MLB All-Star game over the years. The most recent one was the decision to put the players into custom All-Star game uniforms, instead of letting them wear their regular team uniforms, which was a tradition loved by fans. But this year, MLB brought back the regular uniforms and there were a lot of other nice touches, too. What grabbed your attention, John?

John U. Bacon: Well, first of all, that one. They actually listened to the fans. Baseball relies on tradition more than basketball, football and hockey combined, so why rob yourself of that? The uniforms were great, but also — and I know you saw this — the tremendous tribute to Hank Aaron, of course, an Atlanta baseball player. And the game was being played in Atlanta. That was just wonderful. Touching.

DT: Yeah. I mean, an amazing moment to honor the 51st anniversary of him passing Babe Ruth's home run total. And technologically, it was visually stunning, but also just a moving moment in a city where he played.

JUB: It really is good, whether you like baseball or not. It's just a wonderfully done tribute all the way around. And they also had the ball-strike challenge. Something old, something new, Doug, here we go. Like a wedding. And that was this: if the pitcher, the catcher, or the batter thought the ball or strike call was incorrect, they could challenge it on the spot. And if you're right, you get to keep your ball or your strike.

DT: Everybody had some laughs with that on the All-Star game night. I suspect that won't be the case — all the laughs — if it becomes regular-season practice in the future.

JUB: In fact, let me predict this, Doug. That's the last time anybody laughs on that one. Trust me [Laughs].

DT: [Laughs] Major League Baseball also introduced a new tiebreaker for the All-Star game, and then promptly needed to use it. The All-Star Game no longer goes into extra innings, and if the game is tied after nine, the teams go into a swing off. And that happened this week. It's a short-form home run derby with three players from each team. What did you make of that new twist?

JUB: Well, it's better than just stopping the game as they did in 2002, when the game was tied and they ran out of pitchers. Which shows you the complete lack of imagination of Bud Selig, the then-commissioner. Man, bring in a left fielder and pitch for a few batters. Trust me, it's not going to last long if you do that. But anyway, this was fine. They've got to catch their flights [out of town], I know that. And so it was all good.

DT: The Tigers had six — count ‘em, six — all-stars this year.

JUB: Yes!

DT: But the team skidded into the All-Star break with their longest losing streak of the season: four games. Friday night, the Tigers will resume the regular season — starting a three-game series in Texas with the Rangers. What are the keys for Detroit to keep its momentum as we head toward the dog days of summer?

JUB: Well, this one's simple. Stay healthy. They've got the best team in Major League Baseball as it stands right now. Still. Despite the four-game losing streak. They seem to have all the pieces they need: pitching, hitting, fielding and so on. And to prove it, they had six all-stars. So that's saying something.

But you've also got to realize this team has had two four-game winning streaks and four five-game winning streaks. Tigers fans, this is just how it goes. Suck it up. But they're gonna be fine. And they are cruising into the playoffs, I swear to God. They are up by 11.5 games in their division. By far the most of any division. So this team is looking very, very good.

DT: This week, a legend in the world of women's college gymnastics announced her retirement. Bev Plocki has coached the University of Michigan women's team for 36 seasons, guided U of M to its first national title in 2021. She also led the Wolverines to 26 Big Ten championships. What has stood out to you about her career?

JUB: Well, pretty much everything you just said. Look, the 26 Big Ten titles is the most by any coach in any sport, any era in conference history. That goes back to 1895. That's pretty good. So it's also just hard to be that good for that long, year in and year out. That's excellence and consistency at once. That's as rare as it gets, of course. They were so close to a national title so many times and they finally got it.

But let me add this, because I've taught for 15 years at the University of Michigan, I had many of her gymnasts in my class — probably most of them. And they were first-rate true student athletes. So look, Bev Plocki is either the Carol Hutchins, the [former] Michigan softball coach, of gymnastics — or Carol Hutchins is the Bev Plocki of softball. Take your pick, because they're both as good as they got for decades at Michigan. Hard to beat.

DT: Good company in either direction. John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.