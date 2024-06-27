© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stateside: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Gongwer News Service reporter Elena Durnbaugh talked with guest host Colin Jackson about the new budget passed by the Michigan Legislature early this morning. Additionally, we got some hot tips on home gardening during hot weather from Malik Yakini, the executive director emeritus of Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network. We finished the show with Nadine Hubbs, professor of Women’s and Gender Studies & Music at the University of Michigan, about various influences in country music.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Elena Durnbaugh, reporter for Gongwer News Service Michigan
  • Malik Yakini, executive director emeritus of Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network
  • Nadine Hubbs, professor of Women’s and Gender Studies & Music at the University of Michigan and faculty associate of American Culture at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside state budgetgardeningmusiccountry musicUniversity of Michiganweather
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content