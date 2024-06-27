Stateside: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Today on Stateside, Gongwer News Service reporter Elena Durnbaugh talked with guest host Colin Jackson about the new budget passed by the Michigan Legislature early this morning. Additionally, we got some hot tips on home gardening during hot weather from Malik Yakini, the executive director emeritus of Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network. We finished the show with Nadine Hubbs, professor of Women’s and Gender Studies & Music at the University of Michigan, about various influences in country music.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

