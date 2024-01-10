Michigan Public Rebrand FAQ

Why is Michigan Radio changing its name?

The new brand will help unify our presence on-air, online, at events, through podcasts and on social media while also encompassing our goal of reaching a younger and more diverse audience. It’s all part of our audience development efforts to move from being radio-centric to being a multi-platform news provider, where radio is just one of the platforms we use to deliver content and connect with audiences.

The station first adopted the Michigan Radio name in 1989, when all of the station’s content was delivered via broadcast radio. But now, in addition to radio, audiences access our content on our website, through the station app, on smart speakers, on demand podcasts, social media, email newsletters and at in person events. With all these changes that have already taken place and more that are sure to come, we determined it’s time for our brand to evolve from being centered around the word “radio”.

Why Michigan Public?

The name represents two of the defining features of who we are. First, we are a MICHIGAN based news provider, focused on being a catalyst for clear information, meaningful storytelling and human connection to help facilitate the rich conversation of our state. We are also a non-commercial, PUBLIC media news service. The content we provide is free and available to everyone, and not hidden behind a paywall.

Why are we changing the branding now?

The rebrand coincides with the station’s audience development efforts, with a goal of expanding our audience to younger and more diverse listeners on more digital platforms.

Is the programming or format changing?

No , the station’s on air programming will remain the same. All of the news & information and favorite shows from NPR and our own news staff will still be there, like Morning Edition, 1A and Stateside. Our radio listeners will continue to hear all of the things that they have come to rely on, and our dedication to delivering exceptional news coverage and engaging programming remains the same.

What about the new logo?

We worked extensively with Phire Group, an Ann Arbor based branding and marketing firm on this rebrand effort. As part of our rebrand, they created a vibrant new logo for us. The flowing lines of the logo represent the fluidity of thought, conversation, and sound. And the logo’s gradient of four colors; light green, dark green, blue and purple, represent the four brand pillars of Michigan Public: Information, Connection, Inspiration and Participation.

Do you have feedback about our new logo and branding? You can let us know at michiganpublic@umich.edu