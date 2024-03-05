Summer Internship: Stateside

Michigan Public is looking for interns to help produce Stateside, Michigan Public’s flagship current events program.

This is a paid internship.

The internship is focused on the presidential election year. Interns will participate in an intern-led podcast and digital media project focused on the interests, questions, and concerns of young voters in 2024. Under editorial and technical guidance from Stateside producers and editors as well as the Digital team, interns will participate in field reporting and producing digital/audio stories.

This is also an opportunity to learn about media production, and to sharpen current skills.

Stateside interns will learn about daily show production, gain journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public media station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have an interest in current events, politics, public policy, and Michigan communities. They should also have strong writing skills, and be motivated and dependable.

A 15-20 hour/week commitment at minimum is required.

If interested, please include a cover letter and a resume. In the cover letter please tell us why you’d like this position and what you’re curious about exploring this election year.

Send these materials in a single email to Stateside’s Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis (laurawd@umich.edu) by March 31, 2024. Be sure to include the words STATESIDE INTERNSHIP APPLICATION in the subject line.

