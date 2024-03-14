How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations). Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu/. Enter 246387 in the Keyword field.

Summary

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is seeking a Grants Manager. Reporting to the Director of Development, you will help manage grants administration for the station. You will work in a collaborative environment with cross-functional teams to support the needs of Michigan Public and the University community.

This is primarily an in-person position with some flexibility for hybrid work. While work arrangements are flexible, all new employees are expected to be within commutable distance of the Ann Arbor campus. The position offers a salary range of $62,000 - $72,000 and acomprehensive benefits package. Compensation is commensurate with job-related skills and experience. A higher salary is possible for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Responsibilities:



Work with programming and finance staff to develop content for grant applications.

Develop grant proposals and applications for foundation and corporate funding sources.

Steward sponsor relationships throughout the application and grant period.

Research and propose potential grant opportunities.

Develop and manage revenue and expense budgets related to grants.

Achieve annual grant funding targets.

Coordinate cost-share requests and meet multiple deadlines to support internal and external grant submissions.

Be the primary contact for programming and finance staff for questions related to charges to the grant contract.

Work with programming staff to ensure project deliverables and milestones are satisfied.

Ensure compliance with award terms and conditions.

Reconcile assigned grants and prepare monthly reports, including revenues and projected balances, to make recommendations and resolve issues.

Comply with University policies and procedures for sponsored research.

Respond to requests for financial information from sponsors.

Finalize financial status reports and resolve Uniformed Guidance Monitored Cost issues with Sponsored Programs.

Review financial reports and alert project directors and administration to areas of concern.

Complete progress reports and manage principle investigator and other support documents, including the CPB SAS report, Annual Financial Reports, and Annual Activity Reports.

Required Qualifications:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

Proven success in grant writing and administration

Experience with project management

Experience working in a collaborative environment

Experience synthesizing complex information into clear and comprehensive summaries

Demonstrated communication, writing, organization, and multitasking skills

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers acomprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Underfill Statement

Depending on the selected candidate's qualifications, this position may be under-filled at the Associate level.

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.