How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations). Follow this link to apply.

Summary

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is seeking an Audience Insights Analyst. Reporting to the Director of Digital Audiences, you will collaborate with the station’s journalists and content creators to provide actionable insights that improve Michigan Public’s ability to reach existing and desired audiences on-air, online, and in the community. You will use your deep knowledge of data science and analytics to make sense of how audiences are engaging with the station’s content, support audience development, and maintain/improve the station’s digital products, includingmichiganpublic.org.

This is primarily an in-person position with some flexibility for hybrid work. While work arrangements are flexible, all new employees are expected to be within commutable distance of the Ann Arbor campus. The position offers a salary range of $65,000 - $75,000 and a comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities

Lead efforts to analyze the behavior, needs, and habits of our audiences and determine opportunities for engagement and growth.

Provide data, analysis, and interpretation to inform key decisions, enabling multiple teams and departments to track, benchmark, and improve the station’s ability to reach and build audiences that represent the Michigan population that we serve

Provide data and perspective while working cross-departmentally to guide audience targeting, new editorial product development, and business strategies.

Maintain digital analytics, databases, and dashboards which enable peers with varying levels of data savvy to access and understand data so that more of the station’s decisions are data informed.

Develop analytics tracking requirements to enable in-depth analysis of website features, digital news products, apps and other products for functionality and provide actionable insights that help refine user experience.

Maintain michiganpublic.org to ensure the site is searchable and easily accessible for all users.

Inform the setting of KPIs that support the mission of the station’s journalism.

Uphold and advance Michigan Public’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Experience with analytics across multiple platforms: web, mobile apps, livestream, podcasts, and social media, including Google Analytics

Knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices, including headline writing, optimizing text for Google, and improving site performance.

Experience working with Content Management Systems (CMS)

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers acomprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

