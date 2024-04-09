How to Apply:

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations). Follow this link to apply.

Summary:

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is seeking a Broadcast Engineer. Reporting to the Broadcast Engineering Supervisor, you will help support broadcast operations for the station. You will assess our current systems, make recommendations for improvements, and help bridge the gap between technology and the non-technical user.

This is an onsite position with the possibility of some nights and weekends to ensure the station's broadcast operations are functional 24/7.

The position offers a salary range of $55,000 - $65,000. New hires are typically hired into the lower portion of the range, enabling employee growth within the range over time. Actual placement in the range is based on job-related skills and experience, as evaluated throughout the interview process.

Responsibilities:



Research, install, and maintain broadcast studio equipment

Repair and replace audio equipment

Troubleshoot systems related to the broadcast chain

Monitor and respond to service interruptions in a timely manner

Train staff on the proper use of studios and equipment

Assist Operations staff with automation programming

Provide occasional and basic IT support under the guidance of the Systems Administrator

Provide occasional and basic transmitter maintenance under the guidance of the Transmitter Engineer

Serve as part of a team to provide audio support during occasional live events

Required Qualifications:



Minimum 1 year of experience working as an engineer or technician in a broadcast studio

Knowledge of audio automation software, including content ingestion, scheduling, logging, playout and programming

Knowledge of mixing consoles, control surfaces and software controllers

Familiarity with audio codecs

Knowledge of downlink satellite systems

Familiarity with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules and regulations for licensed broadcast facilities.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.