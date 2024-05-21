Community Engagement Specialist (Contracted)

Michigan Public is seeking a community engagement specialist to immediately assist in convening two community conversation events that will include people directly affected by or involved with the issues covered by our criminal justice reporter.

The focus of these events will be to build relationships and community and provide actionable, practical information people need to improve their quality of life.

The community engagement specialist will work under the direction of Michigan Public’s Marketing and Communications Supervisor to secure a venue for the events, publicize the events, recruit appropriate speakers and presenters for the events, and potentially facilitate an event. They will work closely with the criminal justice reporter and members of our Amplify team to develop topics and content for the two community conversations.

The community engagement specialist will also gather meaningful feedback from the event and potential leads for community generated story ideas.

Both events must be completed by September 30, 2024.

Qualified applicant must be ready to start as soon as possible.

Pay is commensurate with experience.

Send resume and cover letter to News Director Vincent Duffy at vduffy@umich.edu and Marketing and Communications Supervisor Suzanne Belanger at suzbelan@umich.edu.

University of Michigan EEO:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.