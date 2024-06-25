© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Countdown to the Michigan Primary

Michigan Public
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT

Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics: Countdown to the Michigan Primary

Lansing Brewing Company – Lansing
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – 7:00 p.m.
In person and online

The Michigan Primary is coming up on August 6th. Just a week out from the election, on July 31, join Michigan Public's Political Director Zoe Clark and Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and their panelists for our next Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Countdown to the Michigan Primary.

It will be a fast-paced discussion about the upcoming primary as the It's Just Politics team and their panelists dig into the Republican and Democratic races for the open U.S. Senate seat and the make-up of Michigan's Congressional delegation, plus the latest out of Lansing!

Attend in person or watch online. Free admission, but in person space is limited so advance registration is needed.

Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.
