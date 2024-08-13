Director of Development

How to Apply:

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. Your cover letter should address your specific interest in this position, relevant experience, and career achievements that demonstrate successful fundraising strategy design and execution. Apply online at the University of Michigan's career site here.

Summary:

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is seeking an experienced and dynamic Director of Development. Reporting to the Executive Director and General Manager, you will design and lead fundraising strategies to fuel our nonprofit journalism and programming for current and future audiences.

As a member of Michigan Public's senior leadership team, you will introduce and implement strategies to evolve our fundraising models toward sustainable new revenue streams while leading and growing a motivated team of ten staff members. Each major area of responsibility, including Major Gifts, Grants and Foundations, Corporate Sponsorship, and Membership, has a dedicated leader who will report directly to you.

This is a hybrid position requiring three days of presence per week at our Ann Arbor office. While work arrangements are flexible, you must currently, or be willing to, reside within a daily commutable distance of the office. This position offers a salary range of $125,000 - $140,000 and a comprehensive benefits package. Compensation is commensurate with job-related experience.

Responsibilities:

Major Gifts Program



Develop and expand a program to secure 5/6/7-figure gifts.

Create cultivation strategies for principal and major gift prospects.

Implement major gift initiatives for high-profile editorial projects and capital priorities.

Enhance planned giving efforts.

Grants and Foundations



Establish a grants program targeting regional/national foundations.

Develop a grants pipeline and prospect research process.

Craft proposals and funding cases.

Cultivate relationships with foundation program officers.

Corporate Sponsorship



Develop strategies to retain and expand across broadcast and digital platforms.

Explore new underwriting products and opportunities.

Optimize inventory and pricing models.

Membership



Modernize the membership program with innovative digital campaigns.

Leverage technology to boost online donor acquisition.

Build a pipeline for future donors through marketing and engagement activities.

Develop multichannel engagement strategies.

Explore new giving models and methods aligned with user behaviors.

Organizational Leadership

Build, mentor, and inspire a high-achieving, diverse development team.

Foster an inclusive culture aligned with our values of equity and belonging.

Fully engage as a member of the senior leadership team, contributing to institutional strategy.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent combination of education and experience

Minimum of seven years of progressively responsible fundraising experience

Experience leading fundraising for a nonprofit organization, including designing strategies and building plans

Experience formally supervising and building a high-achieving fundraising team

Experience achieving 5/6/7-figure fundraising goals

Experience navigating large, complex, matrixed organizations

Benefits at the University of Michigan:

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, the University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future.



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our

mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

