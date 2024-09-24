© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan Public joins Detroit Story Fest

Michigan Public
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT

Michigan Public is partnering with Back Pocket Media to reimagine some of our best reporting live on stage.
Detroit_story_fest_1920_1080.mp4

About the Event: 

Detroit Story Fest brings journalists and locals together for a unique blend of music, art, and journalism by and for the people of Detroit. The stories and performances will delight, surprise, and make you fall in love with Detroit all over again. Coming to the Detroit Film Theatre at the DIA (5200 John R St, Detroit, MI).

Storytellers:

Laura Weber Davis from Michigan Public’s Stateside will be going behind the cheesy scenes of the team's podcast "Dough Dynasty" about Michigan's pizza empires. They will be joined alongside journalists and sources from WDET, Michigan Public, Detroit Free Press, Bridge Detroit and more.

Registration:

Tickets are selling fast. Reserve Here!

Sponsors: Detroit Story Fest is presented by the Knight Foundation and is supported by the Friends of the Detroit Theatre.

More About Back Pocket Media: 

Back Pocket Media is a creative studio made up of journalists and artists who build experiences around community and storytelling.
Station News Michigan Public Events