Michigan Public Hosts "Speak Your Peace" Event to Address Policing and Community Well-being

On a breezy August afternoon, Michigan Public hosted a vibrant group of Detroit residents and activists. We gathered at Mama Akua’s Community House for a discussion focused on addressing policing in their community. The event, titled “Speak Your Peace,” was made possible as a part of a generous grant from the Public Welfare Foundation. Part of the foundation's mission is dedicated to reframing the narrative and fostering greater transparency and urgency around the criminal justice system through storytelling, journalism and other targeted efforts.

Michigan Public is proud to partner with the Detroit-based businesses like Mama Akua’s and elevate the voices of local residents. It functions as a hub for crucial community discussions.

“Speak Your Peace” took place in Mama Akua’s expansive backyard, adorned with vibrant red, black, and green paint on the trunks of trees, fences, and signs—symbols reflecting the community’s values of love, courage, service, and leadership.

Participants shared poignant and complex stories about their experiences with family members managing mental illness and interactions with law enforcement. Many expressed a desire to envision a world where mental health crises are addressed without armed police intervention and where de-escalation is the norm. Attendees also voiced their deep-seated fears of police presence, which often evokes anxiety and trauma.

Several recounted distressing incidents, including a case where a Michigan State trooper’s use of a Taser on a 16-year-old boy riding an ATV resulted in the boy’s death and the officer’s manslaughter conviction. Others discussed the controversial issue of police in schools. The conversation also touched on the emotional toll of preparing Black youth for encounters with police, emphasizing that such warnings themselves can be a source of trauma.

Despite the gravity of the discussions, the atmosphere remained warm and welcoming, with children playing and a strong sense of camaraderie prevailing. “Speak Your Peace” ended with 45 minutes of gentle yoga. Participants gathered on the grass to stretch and breath through the difficult discussion. Overall, the event underscored the importance of open dialogue, self-care, and community engagement in addressing and understanding the complexities of policing and its impact on local communities.

