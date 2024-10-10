How to Apply:

Please submit a cover letter explaining your interest in working for Michigan Public and how your skills align with the position.

Job Summary:

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is looking for a dynamic and customer service-oriented Office Coordinator to join our team! Your office will be located in the studio lobby area, where you will greet all customers, clients, and staff with a helpful demeanor. Your job responsibilities will include answering the main office phone, resolving customer concerns, managing supplies for the staff and kitchen area, coordinating staff events, sorting and distributing daily mail, processing vendor invoices, assisting with incoming membership gifts, and maintaining an organized and clean working area. You will report to the HR Administrator. The salary range for this position is $40,000-$43,000, which is accompanied by a comprehensive benefits package. This is a fully onsite position based at our Ann Arbor, MI office, Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 4:30pm or 8:30am - 5:00pm.

Responsibilities:

· Greet visitors, vendors, and staff and direct them to the appropriate person/area.

· Provide customer service to incoming calls on the main phone line.

· Manage the ordering and organization of station and kitchen supplies.

· Coordinate staff events, including venue setup and food ordering.

· Maintain conference room scheduling using Google Calendar.

· Help with calendar management for the Executive Director and other staff.

· Process and log daily incoming checks and gifts.

· Sort and distribute daily incoming mail.

· Manage the maintenance of the main lobby copier and other office equipment.

· Process monthly vendor invoices.

· Help process staff travel expense reports and purchasing cards.

· Assist business office staff with other projects.

· Coordinate building maintenance.

· Doing light maintenance work that may occasionally involve climbing a ladder, changing light bulbs, etc.

Required Qualifications:

· High School diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Experience working with and maintaining confidential information.

· General proficiency with productivity and collaboration software, such as Office 365 and Google Workspace.

· Accurate and efficient typing skills.

· Experience performing data entry and working with databases, such as Allegiance and Dart

· Basic accounting skills, including entering ledger info into a spreadsheet, processing invoices, and reconciling expenditures.

· Experience managing staff calendars.

· Experience coordinating staff events, including booking venues, placing food orders, and performing basic tech setup/troubleshooting for Zoom meetings and slideshow presentations.

· Experience operating printers, copy machines, and fax machines.

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes

Additional Information

Benefits at the University of Michigan:

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, the University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

· Generous time off

· A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

· Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

· Life insurance

· Long-term disability coverage

· Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eight day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled anytime after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

