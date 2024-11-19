Michigan Public is a statewide public media organization committed to engaging and connecting Michigan’s communities through informative and inspiring content. With nearly 30,000 active members, Michigan Public is dedicated to fostering member relationships and expanding its membership base across diverse platforms.

The Membership Manager will report to the Director of Development in leading the membership department’s daily operations, including overseeing membership programs, managing direct mail and sustainer plans, analyzing data, and ensuring optimal CRM usage. You will supervise the membership team (3.5 direct reports), fostering a collaborative environment that aligns with Michigan Public's values and drives productivity and innovation.

Major Areas of Responsibilities:

Membership Program Management (40%)

· Help develop and implement data-informed strategies for membership programs, including managing campaigns for membership levels ranging from $5 to $1,200.

· Develop annual membership campaigns and revenue plans

· Work with our vendor to design and execute direct mail campaigns, setting clear goals and metrics for evaluation.

· Manage new and renewal membership solicitations across direct mail, email, and social media.

· Collaborate with Marketing and Major Gifts to increase giving levels.

· Help develop strategies to expand member numbers and revenue through digital platforms like web, social media, email, and streaming services.

· Stay current on membership best practices, innovation, and CRM trends to inform campaign adjustments.

· Manage multiple on-air membership drive efforts each year by leading a cross-departmental team.

· Oversee in-person membership events and tabling initiatives.

Membership Operations (25%)

· Develop data-driven segmentation for campaigns using complex data sets, reporting, and creating actionable data insights.

· Collaborate with Marketing and Communications Departments on membership-related messaging.

· Improve CRM usage, ensuring accurate, timely processing of all membership-related communications and renewals.

· Manage customer service functions, establishing metrics to track success and efficiently addressing member inquiries.

· Maintain data integrity across membership records, ensuring the team is trained on proper data management practices.

· Prepare and review regular reports on membership metrics.

· Build an annual revenue and expense budget.

Team/Staff Management (25%)

· Manage, inspire, and develop the membership team, setting and supporting ambitious goals.

· Participate in hiring, evaluation, and professional development for team members.

· Foster an engaging, inclusive work environment that balances productivity and team well-being.

Other Duties as Assigned (10%)

· Contribute to organizational goals and collaborate with colleagues on Michigan Public’s shared priorities.

Required Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in advancement, business administration, or a related field.

· 5+ years of experience in membership or fundraising, including 2+ years of management experience.

· Expertise in direct mail or sustainer program management.

· Proficiency in CRM systems, data analysis, and data visualization tools.

Desired Qualifications and Skills:

· Nonprofit experience in public media.

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and CRM software

· Organizational and time-management skills; able to prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to work collaboratively across teams.

· Commitment to Michigan Public’s values, including advancing Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity.

Work Mode:

Hybrid. You must reside in or be willing to relocate to Michigan and be available for in-office collaboration most days of the week.

Salary Range:

$75,000-$90,000

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

· Generous time off

· A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

· Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

· Life insurance

· Long-term disability coverage

· Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended. Apply here.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance the continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

