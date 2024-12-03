Michigan Public Winter Fund Drive Thank You Gifts
Our Michigan Public 2025 Wildlife Calendar features a collection of wildlife photos taken by Lester Graham, Environment Reporter at Michigan Public. Each month features an amazing photograph, along with spaces to help you keep track of your busy schedule.
You’ll receive full access to the daily Crossword, Wordle, the Mini, Spelling Bee and more. Play eight different types of puzzles every day on your desktop or with the Crossword app. Experience fresh puzzles daily, and original games you can’t find elsewhere! Make it a family competition with the Mini… who can get it done in under a minute? Already a subscriber? Give it as a gift!
Support Michigan Public and get a New York Times Bundle! Enjoy an annual online subscription with unlimited anytime, anywhere access to New York Times news content. Plus – we’ll bundle it with a New York Times Games one-year online subscription! Access your subscription from almost any device. Stay connected on your phone, tablet, and computer. Perfect for new subscribers and gift giving.
Make gift giving easy - get one for yourself and share the rest! The calendar features a collection of wildlife photos taken by Lester Graham, Environment Reporter at Michigan Public. Each month features an amazing photograph, along with space to help keep track of busy schedules. Your friends and family members will thank you!
This isn't a thank you gift, but if you make a recurring gift to Michigan Public at or above $8 a month or $96 a year, you’ll be invited to NPR+. With NPR+, one recurring donation can now unlock sponsor-free listening and even bonus episodes for popular NPR podcasts like Car Talk, Fresh Air, The NPR Politics Podcast, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and many more.