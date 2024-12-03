© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Public Winter Fund Drive Thank You Gifts

Michigan Public
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:15 AM EST
graphic showing a calendar, digital representations of new york times digital and games subscriptions, and text listing the donation amounts
2025 Wildlife Wall Calendar
Our Michigan Public 2025 Wildlife Calendar features a collection of wildlife photos taken by Lester Graham, Environment Reporter at Michigan Public. Each month features an amazing photograph, along with spaces to help you keep track of your busy schedule.
Donate $8/month Now!
The New York Times Games Subscription
You’ll receive full access to the daily Crossword, Wordle, the Mini, Spelling Bee and more. Play eight different types of puzzles every day on your desktop or with the Crossword app. Experience fresh puzzles daily, and original games you can’t find elsewhere! Make it a family competition with the Mini… who can get it done in under a minute? Already a subscriber? Give it as a gift!
Donate $15/Month Now!
The New York Times Digital & Games Bundle
Support Michigan Public and get a New York Times Bundle! Enjoy an annual online subscription with unlimited anytime, anywhere access to New York Times news content. Plus – we’ll bundle it with a New York Times Games one-year online subscription! Access your subscription from almost any device. Stay connected on your phone, tablet, and computer. Perfect for new subscribers and gift giving.
Donate $30/Month Now!
2025 Wildlife Wall Calendar 10-Pack
Make gift giving easy - get one for yourself and share the rest! The calendar features a collection of wildlife photos taken by Lester Graham, Environment Reporter at Michigan Public. Each month features an amazing photograph, along with space to help keep track of busy schedules. Your friends and family members will thank you!
Donate $60/Month Now!
A New Way to Support Michigan Public: NPR+
This isn't a thank you gift, but if you make a recurring gift to Michigan Public at or above $8 a month or $96 a year, you’ll be invited to NPR+. With NPR+, one recurring donation can now unlock sponsor-free listening and even bonus episodes for popular NPR podcasts like Car Talk, Fresh Air, The NPR Politics Podcast, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and many more.
Learn More!

Station News