Yellowstone & the Wild West with Michigan Public: 7 Days – August 22 – 28, 2025

This August you can join Michigan Public and Premier World Discovery for an amazing adventure visiting Yellowstone and the Wild West!

You’ll arrive in Salt Lake City and enjoy a panoramic tour. Then, you’ll be off to West Yellowstone and Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park established in 1882. The Wildlife Safari and Yellowstone tour will give you the opportunity to see bear, wolves, moose, sheep, and bison along with many other species of bird life along with over 10,000 hot springs, waterfalls, and endless forests.

Your adventure, led by a guide, will take you on a Snake River Float through this pristine landscape. Then, you’ll be off to Grand Teton National Park for a visit to the National Museum of Wildlife Art and so much more.

Join us for a free info session on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Click here to register.

Highlights:

• Salt Lake City Tour

• Yellowstone National Park

• Yellowstone Wildlife Safari

• Old Faithful Geyser

• Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center

• Grand Teton National Park

• Snake River Float Trip

• Museum of Wildlife Art and Elk Refuge

• Utah Olympic Park

Includes:

• Roundtrip airfare from Detroit

• 9 meals; 6 breakfasts and 3 dinners

• Sightseeing & admissions per the itinerary

• Hotel Transfers

• Professional Tour Director

• Motorcoach Transportation

• 6 nights accommodations

Trip Facts:

• August 22 - 28, 2025

• Length: 6 nights – (Salt Lake City, Utah; Yellowstone; Jackson, Wyoming; Park City, Utah)

• $ 4,399 per person double occupancy; $5,499 single occupancy* (Book early discount- save $100 Per Person - $200 per couple) If purchased by May 22nd – Prices subject to change after.)

For more information, contact Premier World Discovery: 877-953-8687. Please refer to booking #193222.

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to Yellowstone & The Wild West with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio.