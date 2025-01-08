Valentine's Party with The Dish

Enjoy authentic Filipino cuisine including a drink, starter, entree and dessert. Adobo Boy brings all the warmth, flavors, and fun of Filipino comfort food - and you can experience it with The Dish!

The Dish host Mercedes Meija and Adobo Boy's Jackie Marasigan will be present! Karaoke available during the 8 p.m. time slot.

Tickets must be purchased as a set of two (half table) or four (full table). If you purchase a set of two, you will be seated with another set of two as tables seat four.

Get tickets here - seating is limited, and you won't want to miss this event!

In case you missed it, Jackie and her family were featured on an episode of The Dish. Learn more about their family business, and Filipino food, by listening to the podcast episode here.

Menu:

Inumin (Beverage) - Choose one

ACE’S CALAMANSI LEMONADE

This refreshing blend of Calamansi (Philippine Lime) and lemonade creates a harmonious balance of tartness and sweetness.

MANGA LIMONADA (MANGO LEMONADE)

This drink combines sweet, juicy mango with tangy lemonade, a tropical twist on a classic favorite. It's refreshing and flavorful, perfect for any occasion.



Panimula (Starters) - Choose one

SABAW at LUMPIA

Experience a duo of Filipino comfort food. Enjoy a soothing tamarind and guava sour soup, where tangy and savory flavors harmonize to warm your soul. It is paired with a crispy, golden Filipino spring roll stuffed with a delicious blend of pork and vegetables and served with banana ketchup, a sweet and tangy dipping sauce that elevates every bite.

SARIWANG LUMPIA - with peanuts OR toasted coconut

A delightful mix of green beans, tofu, sweet potato, carrots, heart of palm, and jicama, all wrapped in our made-from-scratch crepes and finished with Chef Jackie's sweet garlic sauce and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts GLUTEN FREE, VEGETARIAN - PLEASE NOTE: We make our in-house fresh crepe with egg. CONTAINS NUTS.



Pangunahing Ulam (Main Dish) - Choose one

REDD’S PORK (BABOY) ADOBO

Our signature dish, named after our son, features tender, slow-cooked pork braised in soy sauce and vinegar. It is served with Jackie’s homemade atchara (papaya salad), fresh cucumber, and quail eggs.

CHICKEN (MANOK) ADOBO

A Filipino classic featuring tender chicken braised in soy sauce, vinegar, and coconut milk. Served with quail eggs, Jackie’s papaya salad, cucumber slices, and rice.

KABUTE (MUSHROOM) ADOBO

Adobo-style mushrooms, green beans, and red peppers are stir-fried in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and a touch of coconut and served with rice. GLUTEN-FREE, VEGETARIAN, and VEGAN FRIENDLY

PANCIT BAM-I at GULAY (NOODLES WITH VEGETABLES)

A flavorful Filipino noodle dish combining glass noodles and thick rice flour noodles, stir-fried with fresh vegetables like cabbage, carrots, green beans, and bell peppers, sautéed in garlic and gluten-free soy sauce for a savory touch, with a hint of citrus for brightness. Served with lime, this vibrant vegetarian dish is as satisfying as it is delicious. GLUTEN-FREE, VEGETARIAN, and VEGAN FRIENDLY

Panghimagas (Dessert) - Choose one

BIKO AT CASSAVA CAKE BITES

A delightful duo of Filipino rice cakes! Biko features sweet glutinous rice, coconut milk, and brown sugar, while the cassava cake is made with grated cassava, coconut milk, and condensed milk for a rich, indulgent flavor.

ISKRAMBOL

This ube-flavored ice slushy is a playful twist on a Filipino favorite. It is topped with dry milk powder, mini marshmallows, colorful sprinkles, and a crispy ube wafer stick. We encourage you to mix or scramble (iskrambol) everything. Iskrambol is the fun cousin to the iconic Filipino Halo-halo!