Join us for a conversation with NPR Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel

A Conversation with NPR Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel

Michigan Public Speaker Series

Live online event

Feb. 20, 2025 — 7:00 P.M.

Get tickets here

Since 2022, Leila Fadel has co-hosted NPR’s Morning Edition and the network's news podcast Up First. Her career has taken her around the world and her reporting has been honored with some of journalism's most prestigious awards.

In our latest Speaker Series event, Michigan Public’s local Morning Edition host Doug Tribou will talk with Fadel about her career, including her recent reporting from Syria and Ukraine, and the time she spent in Southeast Michigan covering the 2024 election. You'll also hear about what it's like behind the scenes at NPR and in the Morning Edition studios. And we'll take your questions, too!

Get your tickets here.

More about Leila Fadel:

Prior to joining Morning Edition, Fadel served as a national correspondent for NPR and consistently reported on the fault lines of this divided nation. She flew to Minneapolis in the midst of the pandemic as the city erupted in grief and anger over the killing of George Floyd. She's reported on policing and race, on American Muslim communities, and on the jarring inequities the coronavirus laid bare in the healthcare system. Her "Muslims in America: A New Generation" series, in collaboration with National Geographic, won the prestigious Goldziher Prize in 2019.

Previously, Fadel was NPR's international correspondent based in Cairo and covered the wave of revolts in the Middle East and their aftermaths in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and beyond.

Before joining NPR, Fadel covered the Middle East for The Washington Post as the Cairo Bureau Chief. She also covered the Iraq war for nearly five years with Knight Ridder, McClatchy Newspapers, and later the Washington Post. Her foreign coverage of the devastating human toll of the Iraq war earned her the George. R. Polk award in 2007.

Fadel is a Lebanese-American journalist who speaks conversational Arabic and was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Click here for her full bio.

Note: This is a virtual live streamed event. A livestream link will be sent to all ticket purchasers.

Purchase tickets here.

