How to Apply

A cover letter and resume are required for consideration. Your cover letter should address your speciﬁc interest in criminal justice reporting, your relevant qualiﬁcations, and include links to examples of your work. Apply online here.

Position Summary

Michigan Public, NPR's largest member station in the state, is looking for a Criminal Justice Reporter. Reporting to our News Director, you will pitch and report stories, newscast spots, sound-rich features, long-form investigations, podcasts, and digital-only projects. You will also collaborate with passionate journalists and editors who have produced projects like the Peabody-winning podcast Believed and nationally recognized coverage of the Flint Water Crisis.

This is an onsite position, which will be based at our station in Ann Arbor or one of our news bureaus in Detroit, Flint, or Grand Rapids, depending on your location. The standard work schedule is Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, with night and weekend work required as needed based on the news cycle. Reliable transportation is necessary to fulﬁll the duties of this role, which will include traveling to locations in Michigan for reporting assignments, mostly in the Lower Peninsula. This position offers a salary range of $55,000 - $65,000 with a comprehensive beneﬁts package.

Responsibilities



Identify, investigate, and produce criminal justice stories on multiple platforms (broadcast, digital, podcast, photography) with various treatments (sound-rich features, host/reporter 2-ways, print/digital)

Collaborate with a diverse team to meet production deadlines

Perform all responsibilities in a manner consistent with Michigan Public's high journalistic standards to ensure that accuracy and fairness are central characteristics of all content produced

Required Qualiﬁcations



Bachelor's degree in a relevant ﬁeld or equivalent work experience

Minimum of one year of demonstrated professional experience in journalism

Demonstrated experience working with, or the capacity to swiftly learn, audio recording equipment and editing software, such as NewsBoss and Adobe Audition

Beneﬁts

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career ﬁlled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive beneﬁts package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Beneﬁts include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and ﬁlled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce ﬁlled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/afﬁrmative action employer.

