How to Apply

A cover letter and resume are required for consideration. Your cover letter should address your specific interest in this position and your relevant qualifications. Apply here.

Job Summary

Michigan Public, NPR's largest member station in the state, is looking for a Technical Operations Specialist. Reporting to our Systems Administrator, you will help keep our broadcasts and digital streams running smoothly, 24/7. As an important member of our team, you will be at the heart of our station’s technical operations, supporting both traditional broadcasting and digital distribution (e.g., streaming). You will collaborate with cross-functional departments to bridge the gap between technology and content, helping to simplify complex technical issues for non-technical users and ensure that our broadcasts reach audiences. You will also help improve our systems, ensuring we stay at the forefront of public media technology.

This is an onsite position based at our Ann Arbor studio. The standard work schedule is Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, with occasional nights and weekends to support critical operations. You will be on call 24/7 and must be able to be onsite within 60 minutes of an emergency. This position offers a salary range of $65,000 - $75,000 with a comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities



Broadcast Systems Management (30% effort)

Optimize and monitor the on-air automation system, editing playlists and modifying timing. Oversee and optimize audio mixing consoles and routing systems. Troubleshoot problems and recommend solutions. Research, install, and maintain audio equipment. Keep an updated inventory of audio equipment.



Audio Operations Training and Support (30% effort)

Train staff on the use of audio equipment and audio editing software. Recommend enhancements to meet changing needs. Become an expert on the station’s newsroom system software and train staff to meet accepted industry standards. Refine procedures and make improvements. Document procedures and share this documentation with relevant partners.



Digital Operations Support and Project Implementation (30% effort)

Ensure, monitor and troubleshoot the distribution of Michigan Public’s digital content on the channels it governs; i.e., via smart speaker technologies, mobile apps and audio stream. Oversee and enhance Michigan Public's digital broadcast and branding across third-party channels and platforms including NPR.org and its apps. Recommend the piloting of new products and platforms. Train staff on new technologies and oversee the implementation of new platforms upon successful piloting. Manage Michigan Public’s digital media archive to ensure it is organized, available, and searchable by appropriate partners.



Related Tasks (10% effort)

Help with audio and video at live events and station fundraisers. Provide occasional IT support in the absence of the Systems Administrator. Other responsibilities as assigned.



Required Qualifications



Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in a broadcast studio or an equivalent environment

Demonstrated experience performing IT system installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, training, and documentation

Demonstrated experience working with, or the capacity to swiftly learn, mixing consoles, audio control surfaces, live event audio setup/takedown, and audio automation software, such as Enco

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.