Digital Media Intern

Michigan Public is looking for summer interns to produce digital and social content for michiganpublic.org, its social media platforms, and newsletter efforts. This internship will involve writing for web, video and photo production and editing, and some graphic design.

Under editorial and technical guidance from the Digital Team, as well as the station’s newsroom and Stateside teams, interns will participate in digital production in support of the station’s journalistic work, but will also have opportunities to pitch and develop projects independent of our on-air coverage. This is also an opportunity to learn about media production and to sharpen current skills.

In addition, Digital Media interns will work collaboratively with interns in the newsroom and Stateside departments to develop a project focused on environmental news in Michigan. Interns will work together to develop, pitch, and propose a format for this project, which will culminate in both on-air and digital content assets.

Digital Media interns will develop insights into creative storytelling and audience development and growth strategies, as well as supporting daily news production efforts in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. This is a great opportunity for the right candidate to build upon a creative journalism career in a field that it is constantly adapting to new technologies and distribution channels.

Applicants should have an interest in current events, public policy, and the environment, as well as an interest in digital media production and creative pursuits. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications is a plus.

This internship pays $15/hour and a 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required, with the option for additional hours. Please send a cover letter and resume to digital director Jodi Westrick. Email: jowest [at] umich [dot] edu

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.