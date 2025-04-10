Newsroom Intern

Michigan Public is currently accepting applications for a summer internship position in our newsroom.

Responsibilities include researching story topics, conducting phone and in-person interviews, production assistance, writing news copy for anchors, attending press conferences, and producing multimedia material for our website.

In addition, newsroom interns will work collaboratively with interns in Stateside and digital departments to develop a project focused on environmental news in Michigan.

Interns will work together to develop, pitch, and propose a format for this project, which will culminate in both on-air and digital content assets.

The internship pays $15 an hour and a 16-24 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is requested.

This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience for a career as a broadcast/digital journalist. Interest in a career in public broadcasting is a plus.

Please send a copy of your resume and cover letter to News Director Vincent Duffy at vduffy@umich.edu

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.