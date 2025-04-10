How to Apply

A cover letter and voice sample are required for consideration. Your cover letter should address your specific interest and qualifications regarding this position and include links to examples of your work. Apply here.

Position Summary

Michigan Public, NPR's largest member station in the state, invites applications for a part-time Weekend Morning Host. The Saturday and Sunday morning shifts at Michigan Public feature some of our most popular programs, including Weekend Edition, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, and Hidden Brain. As the host, you will be a friendly and knowledgeable guide, helping listeners start their day and move through their mornings with local inserts into network programs including regional news updates, traffic, and weather.

Like every hosting shift at Michigan Public, you will need to be constantly plugged into what’s happening in the world, as stories can break and be published during your shift. You will need to be prepared, organized, and flexible to ensure those moments sound smooth, informational, and accessible. Reporting to our Program Director, the successful host is one who takes ownership of this important shift, honors their weekly commitment and connection to the audience, and approaches each break with professionalism, creativity, and a personality evoking both authority and approachability.

This is an onsite position located at our Ann Arbor station. The standard work schedule is Saturdays, 7:00am - 3:00pm and Sundays, 7:00am - 2:00pm. You must also be available to fill in for other shifts throughout the week and may be required to participate in other station functions, such as live events and periodic fund drives. The typical work week will be 20 hours. The compensation is $30.00 per hour with a comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities



Host/anchor on Saturday and Sunday mornings, deliver newscasts, maintain and update digital platforms including our website and social media during on-air shifts, and contribute to local program continuity and presentation (75%)

Fill-in for other on-air shifts as needed throughout the week (20%)

Other responsibilities as assigned (5%)

Required Qualifications



Minimum of two years of professional experience in announcing or journalism

Demonstrated excellence in broadcast/on-air presentation, production, writing, and editorial judgment

Additional Information

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members, and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.