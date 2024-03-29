© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan's child car seat law updated for first time since 2008

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT
Child in a baby car seat
Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
/
232403912
Child in a baby car seat

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that updates the state's child car seat law.

State Representative Carrie Rheingans (D-Ann Arbor) is the sponsor. She said Michigan's child seat law was last changed in 2008.

"So this has been a while since we've updated them and there's been a lot more advances in restraint safety, child seat safety, and so it's really important for us as a state to keep up with the best federal and industry standards."

One big change is the new law takes age, height, and weight into account before switching a child among a rear-facing seat, a front-facing seat, and a booster seat.

"Because previously we just listed ages, and you know my child is 7, but is a pretty tall 7 year old, and maybe she'll be able to max out in her seat earlier than other kids would," Rheingans said.

The law also requires child car seats to meet the technical requirements from the manufacturer and federal government.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure car seatvehicle safety
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content