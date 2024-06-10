Federal monitor says UAW leaders are putting up "roadblocks" to investigations

A federal monitor is investigating United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and other top union leaders for potentially not fully cooperating with his work looking into union corruption.

In a federal court filing Monday, the monitor, Neil Barofsky, wrote, “The Union has partially cooperated ... but has also put up roadblocks that are interfering with the Monitor’s ability to promptly and credibly conduct" an investigation.

In 2020, the United Auto Workers reached a deal with federal prosecutors to deal with systemic corruption within the union. The agreement came after a federal investigation into union corruption landed many UAW leaders in jail. As part of the deal to avoid a federal takeover of the union, a special monitor was appointed to impose reforms on the UAW.

Barofsky has been looking into allegations involving the union’s governing International Executive Board and a regional director. The probe includes allegations of retaliation by Fain against one of the union’s vice presidents.

Fain issued a statement that did not directly address the allegations.

"We encourage the Monitor to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office, because we know what they’ll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union," Fain said in a written statement.