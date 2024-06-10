© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal monitor says UAW leaders are putting up "roadblocks" to investigations

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 10, 2024 at 6:51 PM EDT
UAW President Shawn Fain (right) recently lead the union through a successful contract fight with the Detroit 3 (file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
UAW President Shawn Fain (right) recently lead the union through a successful contract fight with the Detroit 3

A federal monitor is investigating United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and other top union leaders for potentially not fully cooperating with his work looking into union corruption.

In a federal court filing Monday, the monitor, Neil Barofsky, wrote, “The Union has partially cooperated ... but has also put up roadblocks that are interfering with the Monitor’s ability to promptly and credibly conduct" an investigation.

In 2020, the United Auto Workers reached a deal with federal prosecutors to deal with systemic corruption within the union. The agreement came after a federal investigation into union corruption landed many UAW leaders in jail. As part of the deal to avoid a federal takeover of the union, a special monitor was appointed to impose reforms on the UAW.

Barofsky has been looking into allegations involving the union’s governing International Executive Board and a regional director. The probe includes allegations of retaliation by Fain against one of the union’s vice presidents.

Fain issued a statement that did not directly address the allegations.

"We encourage the Monitor to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office, because we know what they’ll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union," Fain said in a written statement.

Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure UAWcriminal justiceUAW Corruption
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content