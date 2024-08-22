What's the safety record of Your Child’s School Bus? Scanning a QR code has the answer

As parents prepare to send students back to school, buses are also gearing up. Approximately 17,000 vehicles transport more than 800,000 school children in Michigan, according to the state police.

As part of Michigan’s school bus inspection program, all vehicles taking children to or from school or school-related events must be inspected annually by a member of the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

The annual report for all of Michigans schools is posted each September. Inspection results are available to anyone by scanning the QR code displayed on the bus service door where students enter.

The buses are rated pass, yellow, or red. Those that pass get a bright green sticker on the windshield.

Buses with the yellow rating have 60 days to fix issues that don't pose an immediate danger. Buses with a red rating either have not been inspected by the deadline or have at least one major issue.

The most recent report from 2023 showed almost 17% of buses with a red rating.

The full report is located here.

