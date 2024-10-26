Fall fire season continues to burn parts of Michigan

On Friday, much of the state received some much-needed rain showers.

But extremely dry conditions still have state officials warning of very high danger for wildfires in the Upper and Lower Peninsula.

There have been 70 wildfires in Michigan in September and October. That's seven times the normal number.

Jeff Vasher is a fire specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He said it’s not easy to fully extinguish wildfires in Michigan.

Vasher described one stubborn 30-acre blaze.

“They’ve been putting 25,000 gallons of water on it a day and you go back the next day and don’t even look like you done anything,” said Vasher. “It’s burning well over two feet in the ground and it just is a problem.”

Vasher expects tinder dry conditions will continue to fuel Michigan’s fall fire season, until significant snow begins to fall.