Branches everywhere, no power and more wintry weather on the way

Interlochen Public Radio | By Ed Ronco, Ellie Katz, Michael Livingston
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
Ice encases a power line near Petoskey on Monday, March 31, 2025. It's about 3.5 inches across, estimates IPR engineer Brian Brachel, whose hand is in the shot for perspective.
Ice encases a power line near Petoskey on Monday, March 31, 2025. It's about 3.5 inches across, estimates IPR engineer Brian Brachel, whose hand is in the shot for perspective.
Brian Brachel / IPR News
The National Weather Service declares an ice storm warning at 0.25" of accumulation. By those standards, this accumulation is massive — and gives a good idea of the astonishing weight added to trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service declares an ice storm warning at 0.25" of accumulation. By those standards, this accumulation is massive — and gives a good idea of the astonishing weight added to trees and power lines.
Brian Brachel / IPR News
Images from the northern Michigan ice storm that hit March 29 and 30, 2025.
Images from the northern Michigan ice storm that hit March 29 and 30, 2025.
Brian Brachel / IPR News
Snow and ice encase power lines and trees — and cover Polish Line Road in Cheboygan on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Snow and ice encase power lines and trees — and cover Polish Line Road in Cheboygan on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Michael Livingston / IPR News
Ice encases a tree on March 30, 2025, along Polish Line Road in Cheboygan. Even a quarter-inch of ice can add tremendous weight to trees and power lines, bringing them down easily. Accumulation from this ice storm was well above those levels.
Ice encases a tree on March 30, 2025, along Polish Line Road in Cheboygan. Even a quarter-inch of ice can add tremendous weight to trees and power lines, bringing them down easily. Accumulation from this ice storm was well above those levels.
Michael Livinston / IPR News
Branches, limbs and even whole trees were toppled by the ice storms that hit northern Michigan beginning March 29, 2025. Here, debris lies along the side of Polish Line Road in Cheboygan.
Branches, limbs and even whole trees were toppled by the ice storms that hit northern Michigan beginning March 29, 2025. Here, debris lies along the side of Polish Line Road in Cheboygan.
Michael Livingston / IPR News

This story was originally published by Interlochen Public Radio on March 31, 2025.

Police officers are using chain saws to clear roadways.

Gas stations are unable to pump fuel because the power is out.

And warming centers are open as cold temperatures persist.

These are just a few of the effects of a massive ice storm that has brought parts of northern Michigan to a standstill.

Temperatures are expected to stay near or below freezing through Wednesday across much of the region, which means there won't be a lot of melting any time soon. The nearest warmup is expected Thursday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s.

Click here for the latest from the Gaylord office of the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are describing the weekend’s ice storm as historic.

“Mid- to southern Michigan received a pretty nasty ice storm in 1976,” said Sean Christensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord. “That's honestly the only one we could find that was nearly this widespread and damaging.”

Christensen said even some National Weather Service employees had to sleep at the weather station due to road blockages and power outages.

“We had the perfect setup for northern Michigan to see reports of almost an inch or over of ice,” Christensen said.

That perfect weather setup is exceptionally rare.

“You have to have a lot of cold air to the north and then a lot of warm, moist air coming up from the south,” said Marty Baxter, a professor of meteorology at Central Michigan University. “It's unusual to have those two things so close together for a significant period of time.”

The warm, moist air from the south is less dense, Baxter said, and sat on top of freezing surface temperatures. Rain fell from that warm system above, then froze as it accumulated in the cold system.

Though responders are working to restore power and clear roads, northern Michiganders might not be out of the woods yet.

“Upcoming weather-wise, we still have a couple things that normally wouldn't be a big deal” but could make an already bad situation worse, said Christensen, with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday night, raising concern about freezing pipes and cold conditions in homes without power.

Another round of mixed precipitation could come through midweek.

“Sleet, snow, and we can't even rule out freezing rain,” Christensen said. “We're not expecting accumulations nearly as bad, but nonetheless, it's still going to be poor roadway conditions.”

The National Weather Service is urging people to remain in place at home or at a warming shelter unless absolutely necessary.

Extreme winds and thunderstorms in southern Michigan caused damage to homes and power lines there, too, which could slow repairs across the state.

Click here for the latest from the Gaylord office of the National Weather Service.

Consumers Energy says it is on track to have power restored in many places by Tuesday, with another day needed for the harder hit areas.

But some damage will be longer lasting.

Radio station WKHQ lost its tower in the storm. The 600-foot broadcast antenna collapsed.

Private residences also experienced damage from falling trees and limbs.

IPR will continue to update this story as we learn more.
