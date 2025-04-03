Whitmer deploys National Guard to help ice storm recovery

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has deployed the Michigan National Guard to help with ice storm recovery.

Two specialized teams are being deployed Wednesday to help clear debris on roadways.

"These are engineers with chainsaws and other equipment working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Public Safety Communications System," said Michigan national Guard spokesman David Kennedy.

The National Guard is also responding to a request from the MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena to set up a temporary shelter.

Kennedy confirmed servicemen have set up medical tents outside the hospital to support emergency room overflow.

WARMING CENTERS

Warming centers are open across the region for people who have no power or heat. Find one near you.

“We are continuing our all-hands-on-deck approach to help families and communities impacted by the storms in Northern Michigan,” Whitmer said in a news release. “Power restoration is a top priority, and I’m grateful to our utility partners for positioning hundreds of utility workers to help get power back online as fast as possible."

Due to lost power at gas stations, a lack of fuel has been among the main concerns in the region. Whitmer also said she would temporarily lift restrictions on weight and commercial driver hours to allow energy supplies to move quickly to northern Michigan.

Great Lakes Energy said in a Monday night statement that it "advises members to prepare for a five-day to multi-week outage event."

The governor's latest orders also added Alcona and Antrim counties to an earlier state of emergency declaration.

"The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies," said a news release from the governor's office.

The state of emergency declaration now applies to Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac, Alpena, Alcona, and Antrim counties.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen train to be ready to support communities across Michigan when facing natural disasters,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our focus will be to assist state and local agencies as we clear roadways overcome by debris.”

