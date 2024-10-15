What the Vote?: Gen Z and the Divine Nine

In late July 2024, a gathering of sorority sisters met for a conference in Indianapolis. The energy was palpable, electric even, as Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage. It was just days after she had announced her candidacy for president, and the room crackled with what could only be described as political energy.

What the Vote? is a limited-run podcast from Michigan Public’s Stateside all about what matters to Gen Z this election year. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform to make sure you don’t miss an episode.

For many, a sorority gathering might not seem like the natural place for such fervor. Social energy, academic energy, sure - but political energy? For the sisters of the Divine Nine, the collective of historically Black Greek letter organizations, political engagement has long been a hallmark of their existence. Harris is part of that legacy—as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority—or AKA, as the group is commonly known.

"Throughout our history, the leaders of AKA have stood up, spoken out, and done the work of building a brighter future for America," Harris told her fellow sorority sisters at that event in Indianapolis.

National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution / Creative Commons License - https://www.si.edu/Termsofuse Members of the AKA sorority with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1944. Black sororities and fraternities have been around since the early 20th century. In 1930, a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities formed the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC).

This moment encapsulated a truth that has been evident for generations: Black Greek organizations, particularly sororities, have been a quiet but formidable force in American politics. Their influence extends far beyond campus life, creating networks of educated, politically engaged individuals who are now eager to support one of their own.

For MaKayla Stevens, a soror with Sigma Gamma Rho at Eastern Michigan University, the power of these organizations lies in their ability to foster community and personal growth.

"It's really inspiring to be in environments where other people kind of like see you and they see your light and they're willing to help you, like, make it brighter," Stevens said.

The roots of the Greek influence run deep, stretching back over a century to when the first Black fraternities and sororities were established. In 1930, the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Black Fraternities and Sororities was formed, giving birth to what would become known as the Divine Nine. These organizations have been at the forefront of civil rights movements, producing leaders like Thurgood Marshall, Shirley Chisholm, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Scurlock Studio (Washington, D.C.) / National Museum of American History / Smithsonian Institution / Creative Commons https://www.si.edu/Termsofuse Members of the historically Black sorority AKA in Washington D.C. in 1964 attending the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, which was instrumental in passing landmark civil rights legislation.

The story of Black student organizing extends beyond Greek life, too. On campuses across America, Black students have been pushing for change for decades, often in the face of significant resistance. At the University of Michigan, the Black Action Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s is a powerful example of this legacy.

Professor Matthew Johnson of Washington and Jefferson College, author of the book Undermining Racial Justice, explained the movement's significance.

"The Black Action Movement was a coalition of black student groups, undergraduate and graduate students who were really frustrated in the late 1960s by the lack of movement from the administration to advance some of their goals, especially broadening access for Black students to the institution."

The movement's strategy was bold. They called for a strike, urging students not to attend classes and faculty to cancel them.

"That was their leverage," Johnson explained. "This is an educational institution where, for the university to run, students need to be in classes."

University of Michigan / Bentley Historical Library President Records box106 General folder 1 The original list of demands from the Univerisity of Michigan's 1st Black Action Movement to university admin

The impact of these movements rippled far beyond campus borders, influencing anti-war protests, anti-racist actions, and voter registration drives. But maintaining momentum has always been a challenge.

"Students graduate and they leave," Johnson noted. And so, unlike in a community where you can have kind of a core of activists possibly for decades to build this around, and to keep this going, you're often kind of getting a new kind of group of students every single year."

This constant turnover is just one of the hurdles faced by student organizers. For many Black students, particularly those at predominantly white institutions (PWIs), the college experience itself can be isolating.

"I was like the only black girl in my orientation group," said Mallory Shreve is a freshman at the University of Michigan. "It was definitely a culture shock. Like, no one really talked to me. And it was kind of hard to like initiate conversations."

Mallory Shreve / Mallory Shreve Mallory Shreve

The need for community in these environments often drives students to seek out organizations like the Divine Nine or other cultural centers on campus. These spaces become more than just social clubs—they're lifelines, offering support, mentorship, and a sense of belonging. They also are often centers of civic engagement and organizing around issues that matter to students.

Je'Den Morrison, another University of Michigan freshman, said the importance of civic engagement was instilled in her by her family.

"When I was younger, like, I would always go to the polls with my mother and like my grandmother, actually, she worked in the polls," Morrison recalled. "I always want to see, like, why my voice makes a change."

This emphasis on civic duty, passed down through generations, finds new expression in campus organizing. Whether through Greek life, student government, or grassroots movements, Black students have consistently found ways to make their voices heard.

As the 2024 election approached, the power of these networks came into sharp focus. With Vice President Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket, there was renewed energy among Divine Nine members and other Black campus organizers. Within 48 hours of Harris announcing her candidacy, impromptu Zoom meetings of thousands of Black women and men raised millions of dollars for her campaign.

Adam Shultz / The White House President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand for a photo with the leaders of the Divine Nine. After Harris became the Democratic nominee for the presidential race, the Divine Nine announced a coordinated get-out-the-vote effort across their member organizations.

But the influence of these organizations isn't limited to fundraising. The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority alone, of which Harris is a member, boasts a membership of about 360,000 initiated members. The day after Harris announced her candidacy, the National Pan-Hellenic Council announced a major get-out-the-vote effort among the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities.

As Rachel John, a student at Wayne State University, pointed out, the excitement wasn't just about loyalty to a fellow woman of color.

"We're no longer seeing two old white men fighting for a position of power," John said. "We see somebody younger. We see a woman of color. We see somebody who is taking this election a bit more seriously than maybe we have in the past."

For many young Black voters, Harris represents a chance for real change.

"Now it's not the same old, same old," John added. "This is a place to advocate, push for the policies that we want. And maybe this president, this leader will be more progressive in listening to us and the needs that we have."

As election day draws near, the impact of these campus networks on this election remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the tradition of Black student organizing, whether through Greek life or other forms of campus activism, continues to shape the political landscape of America. From the Civil Rights era to the present day, these movements have been at the forefront of pushing for change, challenging the status quo, and fighting for representation.

Black Gen Z students are carrying that legacy into the future. From the halls of historically Black colleges and universities, to the Greek houses of predominantly white institutions, the next generation of leaders is already making its mark on the political stage.

"Our generation is kind of like 'if no one else will, then who will?,'" said Mallory Shreve. "It's up to us to kind of change the world. Honestly, even though we didn't do anything to negatively affect the world. But it's up to us. And I'm glad that I'm surrounded by students who will go the extra mile and protest and do what is necessary."