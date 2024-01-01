Examples and Guidelines
Our platforms help you reach your new customers.
In today's world, there are so many ways to connect with people - and Michigan Public can help tailor how you reach your next customer. Whether it's on-air, online, on-demand, or in-person, create purpose-driven connections with an influential audience that shares your same values.
Discover some of the ways Michigan Public can help you improve engagement and reach across radio and digital platforms:
On-Air Listening
:15 messages read live on-air by radio talent in an objective style that listeners expect and respect. Your messages are heard across the state via our simulcasted dial positions and are around the world via our digital live stream.
On-Demand Listening
:15 messages that greet listeners at the beginning of every stream connection via the website, smart speakers, and mobile devices. Listen live now.
Digital
Ad tiles, display banners, and more via a variety of digital properties, both traditional and mobile.
Podcasts
:15 midroll messages in podcasts. Discover our podcasts.
Newsletters
Display tiles or banners on our daily, weekly, and monthly newsletters. Sign up for Michigan Public newsletters.
Events
Could include on-air messages, display ads, newsletter messages and live recognition at in-person or virtual events.