Contact Membership
We’re here for you.
If you have any questions about your donation or making a change to your donation you can contact us at membership@michiganpublic.org or call (888) 258-9866.
Michigan Public Membership
Email: membership@michiganpublic.org
Phone: 866-203-1136
Toll-Free Pledge Line: 888-258-9866
Fax: 734-647-3488
Mailing Address:
Michigan Public
535 W William St, Suite 110
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Michigan Public Philanthropy
Email: philanthropy@umich.edu
Phone: 734-763-3416
Toll-Free Pledge Line: 888-258-9866
Fax: 734-647-3488
Mailing Address:
Michigan Public
535 W William St, Suite 110
Ann Arbor, MI 48103