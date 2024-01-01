Grants
Funding the next big thing at Michigan Public.
Support from local, regional, and national grantmakers enables us to develop special, in-depth news coverage for our valued Michigan audience. Grant support is also essential in helping us reach our fundraising goals for general expenses, broadcast equipment, community engagement events, and more.
For more information about Michigan Public’s grants program, contact Zoe Clark, interim development director, at 734-764-9210 and/or zoeclark@umich.edu.
Many thanks to the following grant-makers for supporting Michigan Public:
- Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs