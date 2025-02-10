Exploring Michigan's food stories with "The Dish" podcast

When it comes to exploring the people, culture, and communities of Michigan, food is one of the most powerful and relatable stories. "The Dish" is a podcast that dives deep into Michigan's diverse culinary world, offering listeners a flavorful and engaging mix of interviews, anecdotes, and insights. The podcast goes beyond recipes, embracing Michigan’s unique culture, food history, and the socio-economic issues impacting the food ecosystem across the state. Michigan Public is proud to announce that we have received a $12,000 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council. The funds will allow us to produce season two of “The Dish,” a four-part series that features chefs from Northern Michigan sharing a signature dish with listeners.

"The Dish" treats food as a lens through which listeners can learn about the social fabric and cultural richness of Michigan. Hosted by Mercedes Mejia, each episode is expertly produced and thoughtfully structured, inviting audiences to journey through different food traditions and personal stories that define our state’s food landscape.

Mejia brings a journalistic rigor and genuine curiosity to her interviews, balancing professional insights with a down-to-earth approach. Her style makes listeners feel like they’re part of a casual yet insightful conversation. This isn’t just about cooking; it’s about how food connects people and conversations that spark curiosity. "The Dish" showcases food as both a comfort and a catalyst for change.

The podcast’s production quality elevates each story, blending ambient sounds, interviews, and music to create a rich, immersive audio experience. Listeners might hear the bustling sounds of a farmer’s market, the sizzle of a grill, or the clinking of glassware in a restaurant. It’s a feast for the ears. This soundscape gives each episode a unique sensory appeal, inviting listeners not only to think about Michigan’s food culture but to feel a part of it.

In a state as diverse as Michigan, "The Dish" offers a taste of what brings people together. Each episode serves as a reminder that food is much more than sustenance — it’s tradition, it’s identity, and it’s a way to build community. For those curious about Michigan’s food landscape or simply looking for a podcast that connects people to meaningful stories, "The Dish" is a must-listen. Through food, it tells stories that echo far beyond the table, providing a compelling and compassionate look at Michigan’s people and places.