The next Michigan Public Speaker Series event is coming up on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Michigan Radio's April Baer (Stateside host) will be chatting with Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal. They'll discuss what it takes to do a show like "Wait Wait," his favorite guests, how they keep it funny every week, and more. Plus, you'll have the chance to ask Peter questions during this livestream event.
You can join Michigan Public Program Director Matt Shafer Powell on a ten-day journey to sunny Portugal. You’ll explore Lisbon, Portugal's capital, where old customs and ancient history intermix with modern cultural entertainment. Visit quiet whitewashed villages and the charming Portuguese countryside filled with groves of orange and almond trees.
Your journey will take you to Evora – the “Museum City of Portugal,” and the stunning coasts of the Algarve - the southernmost region of the country. Protected by hills to the north and warmed by the sea, the Algarve’s mild climate and beautiful beaches attract visitors from all over the world. You’ll explore the historic resort town of Lagos, where Moorish and Renaissance influences meet towering seaside cliffs. You’ll visit the Portuguese Riviera in Cascais, where mansions hint at this area’s history as a haven for exiled European royals and nobility. And throughout the trip, you’ll also have the opportunity to listen to local artists perform traditional Fado music, meet local artisans at family-run shops, tour a winery and sample wines in the Alentejo region, visit local markets rich with displays of fresh fruits, vegetables and bread, and enjoy wonderful regional meals.
There will be a free online informational webinar about this Portugal trip on Thursday, February 1 at 7 PM. Register here.
When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other like-minded public radio listeners who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at the webinar. But hurry, space is limited!
Join Michigan Public’s All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth as we team up with the travel experts at Premiere World Discovery for a fabulous tour of Utah’s National Parks in April 2024.
There will be a free Information session on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7PM. To register and get the link to participate, click on Get Tickets.
On this trip, you’ll experience some of the most iconic and beautiful parks in Utah and Western Colorado, including the Colorado National Monument, Dead Horse Point State Park, Arches, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands National Parks, and Monument Valley. You’ll travel through canyons carved by the Colorado River, and see towering cliffs and mesas, incredible rock formations, beautiful ranch resorts, painted canyons and enough red rock to overload the senses. These are sights that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.
April 28 – May 4, 2024
Length: 7 Days / 6 Nights
Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. The events are hosted by Michigan Public reporters and feature experts on the topic. All events are free, and the public is invited to join in the discussion. You can find information on upcoming and past Issues & Ale events on the pages below.
Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and their expert panel for a “Politics Year in Review” at our next Issues and Ale event, Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. at Lansing Brewing Company in Lansing.
Join Michigan Radio's Environment Report host Lester Graham and Great Lakes News Collaborative partner Kelly House from Bridge Michigan at this live discussion as we look at what’s been accomplished and some of the big water quality challenges we’re still facing in Michigan 50 years after the Clean Water Act was passed. This is a free Michigan Radio event.
Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta as we talk with several Michigan lawmakers.
Join Michigan Radio's "It's Just Politics" host Zoe Clark and political reporter Rick Pluta along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion and last look preview of the November 8 election.
Join Michigan Radio’s "It's Just Politics" team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion previewing the fall election.
You can join Michigan Public's Program Director Matt Shafer Powell on a nine-day journey to sunny Portugal. You’ll explore Lisbon, Portugal's capital, where old customs and ancient history intermix with modern cultural entertainment. Visit quiet whitewashed villages and the charming Portuguese countryside filled with groves of orange and almond trees.
Join Michigan Public’s Stateside Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis to experience the rugged beauty and Viking heritage of Iceland in September, 2024.
Join Michigan Public’s All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth for a fabulous tour of Utah’s National Parks in April 2024.
You’ll join Michigan Public’s Rebecca Williams and Costa Rican guide and naturalist Minor Alfaro on this tropical expedition, where you’ll discover a vibrant land unlike any other.
Experience the holiday season in London and Oxford, along with Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark.
The "Dough Dynasty LIVE" event on Sept. 28-30 features delicious pizza and entertainment.
A gun ban at the state capitol, a conversation with Miz Korona on the hip-hop industry and more, and an upcoming Michigan-centric pizza event at Frame in Hazel Park.
Michigan Radio welcomes NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!” to Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor - August 31, 2023 - SOLD-OUTMichigan Radio will welcome NPR’s popular news quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium for a live show on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. This show is sold out, with exception of special Meet & Greet/ticket packages through Michigan Radio.
Due to the overwhelming response, we are excited to announce an additional departure to visit Cuba the week of Nov. 6, 2023.
Michigan Radio’s new Michigan Radio Reads book club will meet to discuss "Chevy in the Hole" by Flint-native Kelsey Ronan. The event will be held at Comma Bookstore in Flint on June 7, as well as online via Zoom.
Join Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham and a small group of other listeners for an exclusive trip to Cuba in November, 2023.
Michigan Radio’s new Michigan Radio Reads book club has announced the first featured book, Jemele Hill’s “Uphill: A Memoir”. The focus of discussion at the book club’s first event on March 30, 2023 (7PM) at UM Detroit Center. People can also participate online via Zoom.
Michigan Radio and GLC Live will present a live performance of The MOTH Mainstage in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Hidden Brain host and creator Shankar Vedantam - Michigan Radio Speaker Series - March 8, 2023Join Michigan Radio's All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth in this conversation with Shankar Vedantam about his career and the inspiration behind Hidden Brain.
Join Stateside host April Baer for a discussion with Jenn White on Tuesday February 7th, as part of Michigan Radio's Speaker Series. You can attend in person or watch online.