Michigan Public to add new weekend programs

Michigan Public Program Director Matt Shafer Powell has announced that the station will be introducing an updated weekend programming schedule beginning Friday, August 15, 2025. The revised line-up will include several new shows including PRX’s The Sam Sanders Show airing Friday and Saturday evenings, American Public Media’s This Old House Radio Hour on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and BBC’s The Arts Hour on Saturday nights.

“We’re excited to be adding This Old House Radio Hour, The Sam Sanders Show, and the BBC’s The Arts Hour to our weekend programs,” noted Shafer Powell. “The station hopes to build on the momentum of standout shows like Weekend Edition and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me by creating a block of programs on Friday and Saturday nights that lean into fascinating conversation and creative storytelling. Sunday nights, by contrast, will feature a slate of more thought-provoking and educational programming.”

The addition of these programs will alter the current weekend schedule, with additional timing shifts for several other weekend programs.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Snap Judgment will air at 9 p.m., and The Sam Sanders Show will premiere on Fridays at 10 p.m. The station will offer a repeat airing of The Sam Sanders Show Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.

On Saturdays, Michigan Public will premiere This Old House Radio Hour at 11 a.m., with a repeat broadcast airing on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. BBC’s The Arts Hour will now broadcast at 9 p.m. every Saturday, while Snap Judgment will shift to the 10 p.m. time slot.

The Sam Sanders Show: Sam Sanders, previous host of It’s Been a Minute, built The Sam Sanders Show as a weekly destination for all things fun. The show focuses on the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music, celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small, and nothing is off limits.

This Old House Radio Hour: Hosted by Michigan native Jenn Largesse, This Old House Radio Hour is the radio version of the PBS series This Old House. It’s a lively, fascinating journey into the world of home improvement. Each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling. This Old House Radio Hour provides things like DIY tips, insights into renovating a historic home, and thoughtful analyses on the way we shape the spaces we live in.

The Arts Hour: Curated, written, and presented by Nikki Bedi, The Arts Hour brings listeners a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture, and entertainment stories from the BBC and around the world. The Arts Hour taps into a wide range of stories, personalities, and big global debates. It reaches places beyond most tuning dials.

