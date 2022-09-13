It's Just Politics
Weekly
Politics can be messy. Politics can be confusing. But, that certainly doesn't mean politics can't be a joy-ride. Join It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta as they drill down on what’s happening in Michigan politics.
The Latest from It's Just Politics
A new report says Michigan would be hit particularly hard if Congress doesn’t increase the debt ceiling plus, the latest on state budget bills.
On the Podcast
-
More gun safety legislation is passing at the Capitol. The state House passed extreme risk protection order laws, also known as ‘red flag laws.’ But how exactly do they work and who do they protect?
-
The political roundtable discusses the repeal of the state’s 1931 abortion law, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ visit to Michigan, and the charges against a former Republican Speaker of the House.
-
Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin talks about her new gun violence prevention bills; plus Governor Whitmer stays low-key on the recent repeal of “Right-to-Work.”
-
The political roundtable discusses the future of the ‘new’ Michigan Republican Party after comparing gun-safety legislation to Nazi Germany.
-
The political roundtable digs into the economic impact of Right-to-Work over the past decade.
Radio Segments
-
What does it mean that an election-denier is the new head of the Michigan Republican Party?
-
This new year means a new Legislature in Michigan and there are a lot of new faces. We take a look at who’s coming into Lansing for the new legislative term.
Elsewhere on Michigan Public
-
The It’s Just Politics political roundtable discusses where Michigan lawmakers stand on new gun safety bills and how an election-denier is now running the Michigan Republican Party.
-
On today's show, we spoke with the Cuban ambassador to the United States about her visit to Michigan. And we heard from two moms of MSU students, who also advocate for protections from firearms.
More from It's Just Politics
-
A conversation with the State’s Budget Director Chris Harkins and Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt
-
Tax cuts, an early presidential primary, and expanding the state’s civil rights act: Lansing’s gears are turningAn inside look at the week in Michigan Politics with our It's Just Politics Friday roundtable.
-
What proposals will lawmakers pass from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address?
-
A conversation with Democratic and Republican lawmakers on how best to use the state’s new $9 billion surplus.
-
A conversation with our political roundtable of Capitol reporters about the first week in Lansing under Democratic control.
-
A weekly rundown conversation with Michigan Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks; new January 6th revelations.
-
Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta as we talk with several Michigan lawmakers.
Archive