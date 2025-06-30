Stateside On Air
The Latest
First, an expert from the University of Michigan weighed in on the potentially dangerous effects of the Trump administration's changes to personnel in the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, we heard from a curator of a new materials exhibition at Michigan State University detailing campus life during the Vietnam War. Plus, the Director of the Vatican Observatory, born a Detroiter, gave an inside look into the Vatican's relationship with the stars.
Stateside checks in with a cherry farmer as the season wraps up, learns about why a Lansing resident chose to self-deport to Kenya, and chats with Amanda Uhle about her new memoir.
Some of Our Favorite Segments
The Dish, hosted by Mercedes Mejia, brings you behind the scenes with Michigan’s most inspiring chefs and culinary talents. Learn how food connects these chefs to their cultures, and strengthens our communities, one dish at a time.
A metro-Detroit amusement park once boasted the longest roller coaster in the United States. 2025 marks 70 years since the fire that destroyed several of its buildings.
Ford says a new mid-sized electric truck is on the way, priced at just $30,000. Michigan teachers are earning thousands of dollars less than the national average, and a recent study says Michiganders want to pay them more. A writer and translator drifts from the Adriatic to the Aegean in the upcoming novel by a professor at Wayne State.
After the SanDisk Corporation axed plans for a facility in Flint, we discussed whether there's a future for semiconductor manufacturing in Michigan. Also, a new book explores how, for decades, policies have undermined Black home ownership in America—zooming in on Detroit.
First, a look at the debate over Grand Rapids' climate plan. Then, a Detroit-based artist talks about her woven tapestries, created with a digital loom. Plus, how community service and fly fishing come together for juvenile offenders along the Au Sable River. And, how the face of mobile home lot ownership is changing.
What to make of a private meeting between Governor Whitmer and President Trump; from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, a microorganism that conducts electricity and what might happen if our devices were alive; and with Michigan Public’s own Beenish Ahmed, the short story collection about Muslim-American life that won her a Kresge Artist Fellowship.
Special Projects
Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.
Ride of Passage is a true American adventure story about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. In 2003, Matt Parker set out on a journey that would take years to complete. He became the first to ride horseback across the country on the American Discovery Trail.
What the Vote? is all about Gen Z's role in the 2024 election, as told by Gen-Z reporters. From reproductive rights to free speech to the war in Gaza, we dug deep into the issues that mattered to young people in the pivotal 2024 election.
Life can change in a matter of days. Stateside brings you a podcast special examining the changes in health care, social gatherings, disinformation, work life, and families that Michiganders have been living with since 2020.
