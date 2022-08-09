-
Advocates say Michigan’s poor performance compared to neighboring states shows a failure by state regulators to ensure that utilities adequately invest in the grid.
-
How shelter services in West Michigan are working to accommodate increased need during this bitter cold stretch, a new book on teaching Asian American stories in elementary education, and how the Detroit Auto Show is evolving by returning to its roots.
-
A record-setting Halloween snowstorm dumped several inches in parts of West Michigan and knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents.
-
Regular warming patterns in the Pacific Ocean could lead to a milder winter for Michigan residents. Experts say it's unclear what impact climate change could have on El Niño.
-
Local water utilities are beginning to plan for a wetter future thanks to climate change. Will it be enough?
-
Michigan state Sen. Jeff Irwin and Consumers Energy CEO Garrick Rochow spoke about the latest widespread outages, which left hundreds of thousands without electricity.
-
Thursday night, there were more severe thunderstorms throughout Southeast Michigan. We heard from a response team on the ground in Livingston County. Then, we learned about what organizations in the region are doing long-term to plan for persistent flooding.
-
Last night's storms that raged through the lower peninsula and the damage in Ingham County, why Michigan is reaching out to young workers in red states, and the eighth installment of Ride of Passage.
-
A Lansing resident was killed last night after severe weather knocked over a large tree, causing their home to collapse.
-
Michigan offering free lunch to all students, remains of the historical MSU observatory discovered, and the continuing flooding problems in Southeast Michigan.
-
Up to 46,000 gallons of diesel fuel may have spilled into Lake Michigan from a large ship. It triggered a multi-agency response, including the US Coast Guard, EGLE, and ship owners.
-
Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to customers of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.