Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs’ lawyer sent a letter to the county's board chair threatening legal action if the board removed Gibbs from his post.
Health and environmental groups are joining a Sierra Club lawsuit claiming the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrongly found that southeast Michigan now meets federal ozone standards.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she plans to focus on pocketbook issues when she delivers her State of the State address next week.
How shelter services in West Michigan are working to accommodate increased need during this bitter cold stretch, a new book on teaching Asian American stories in elementary education, and how the Detroit Auto Show is evolving by returning to its roots.
The city of Dearborn has deployed 460 underground rat traps in the sewer system to decrease rat populations.
A 26-year-old woman is sentenced to 30 days in federal jail for threats to a Detroit-area election official after a November 2020 election certification meeting.
Salting roads becomes less effective when temperatures drop below 15 degrees.
There's a chance the new map drafts will be discarded before they're ever used, as the commission is appealing the court ruling that ordered it to draw new districts.
Nurses at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike.
U of M officials said the document has been in the works since the summer, and is not a direct response to criticism from some students and free speech advocates like the ACLU of Michigan that the university has attempted to stifle speech related to the Israel-Hamas war.