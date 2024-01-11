Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.

Adam was born and raised in southeast Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan University in 2019. He returns to Michigan Public about three years after completing an internship at the station.

In the interim, he worked as a Rural and Small Communities Reporter for KUNC in Colorado and then as Statewide Labor and Employment Reporter for Indiana Public Broadcasting.

These roles taught him the power of data to bring seemingly disconnected ideas and groups of people together. He also learned to carefully analyze and present numbers to avoid misleading or misrepresenting anyone.

Adam is excited to be back in his home state. He looks forward to spending more time on the Great Lakes, eating more of the Syrian/Arabic food he grew up with and spending time with family and friends.