Adam Yahya RayesData Reporter
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
Adam was born and raised in southeast Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan University in 2019. He returns to Michigan Public about three years after completing an internship at the station.
In the interim, he worked as a Rural and Small Communities Reporter for KUNC in Colorado and then as Statewide Labor and Employment Reporter for Indiana Public Broadcasting.
These roles taught him the power of data to bring seemingly disconnected ideas and groups of people together. He also learned to carefully analyze and present numbers to avoid misleading or misrepresenting anyone.
Adam is excited to be back in his home state. He looks forward to spending more time on the Great Lakes, eating more of the Syrian/Arabic food he grew up with and spending time with family and friends.
-
Detroit Police say crime in the city dropped last year, with the fewest homicides the city has seen since the 1960s. But that number doesn’t account for population.
-
Detroit's Muslim-Jewish Forum has been barely active for the last few years. The loss of one of the group's founding members and ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip presents a lot of pain and tension for both religious minorities. But a group of new and old forum members say there is an opportunity in that "agony" to build bridges and act to support each other politically.